A new Shyanne-Lee Tatnell major search operation begins in the north

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:13am
Police search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell earlier in the year. Picture by Craig George
Police search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell earlier in the year. Picture by Craig George

Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said that police were following a specific line of inquiry based on information received for a new major search operation in northern Tasmania for the missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.

