Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said that police were following a specific line of inquiry based on information received for a new major search operation in northern Tasmania for the missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
The operation is underway at two locations as investigations into the disappearance of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continue.
Police investigations have been ongoing to locate Shyanne-Lee, who has been missing from Launceston since 30 April.
Police are searching the North Esk River and bushland near Nabowla in the state's north-east in what Northern District Commander Kate Chambers said is the largest search operation in northern Tasmania.
Commander Chambers said a bushland area of more than 50 square km was currently being searched in the Nabowla area, with a team of about 160 search and rescue personnel being deployed to the scene.
The search involves 20 trained search and rescue personnel, 20 State Emergency Service volunteers, helicopter resources, volunteers on horseback, motorbikes, ATVs, drones, and more than 100 Tasmania Police recruits.
A specialist cadaver dog from NSW Police is also being used to scour the North Esk River.
"NSW Police dog handler Senior Constable Chris Hill and a five-year-old cadaver detection dog will be taking part in a search of the North Esk River today in the vicinity of where Shyanne-Lee was last seen," Commander Chambers said.
"We would like to acknowledge our key partners - the Australian Federal Police, who are assisting us with their ground penetrating radar capability, and NSW Police for the use of their specialist cadaver dog and dog handler."
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said that in recent weeks, police had successfully identified all the vehicles of interest captured on CCTV in the Henry Street area, travelling towards Launceston, around 9pm on 30 April when Shyanne-Lee was last seen.
"We've searched the North Esk River several times - utilising helicopters and ground search and rescue crews, with the help of volunteers on foot, horseback and ATVs," Inspector Hanson said.
"Our investigative team has spent considerable time scouring CCTV, interviewing witnesses, and meticulously following up every lead.
"The Tasmanian community has been fantastic and provided several important pieces of information to police. Each and everyone has been thoroughly followed up," he said.
"Our search efforts this week are a result of our commitment to locate Shyanne-Lee and act on all information or leads. We are doing everything in our power to make that happen."
Detective Acting Inspector Hanson said that the searches were expected to be ongoing for several days.
Anyone with information concerning Shyanne-Lee's location or movements is urged to come forward.
"Information can be provided anonymously - we don't need your details, just the information you have, which may help us locate Shyanne-Lee."
Anyone with information that would assist police in locating Shyanne-Lee or determining her movements should contact police on 131 444 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
