Raider's Guide wins Shane Yates Memorial Tasbred Cup Final at Mowbray

By Brennan Ryan
Updated July 26 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:56am
Assistant trainer Carol Martin with Layla Yates following Raider's Guide's victory in the Shane Yates Cup Final on Monday. Picture Bec Spring
Accomplished chaser Raider's Guide showed his strength when he out classed an expectational locally-bred field to win the $18,260 Shane Yates Memorial Tasbred Cup Final (515m) at Mowbray on Monday.

