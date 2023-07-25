Accomplished chaser Raider's Guide showed his strength when he out classed an expectational locally-bred field to win the $18,260 Shane Yates Memorial Tasbred Cup Final (515m) at Mowbray on Monday.
Hall of Fame trainer Gary Fahey prepared the son of Zambora Brockie and Sacred Shadow, who registered an almost four-length winning performance over Wynburn Honey and Disco Dance, claiming the $11,970 first prize.
The black chaser settled mid-field passing the post in the early stages, before displaying a forward running exhibition making his move down the back, racing out after the early leaders Roxy Rocker and Hey Thunder.
Raider's Guide skipped to the front well clear, turning for home, going on to register his 11th win for owners Greg and Gary Fahey, by holding the fast-finishing Wynburn Honey at bay in clocking a flying 29.35 seconds.
Hall of Fame participant Greg Fahey, spoke of his fond memories for his great mate.
"To win a feature race named in honour of someone like Shane Yates is pretty significant," he said.
"Winning a race like the Illingworth Classic after Des Illingworth meant a lot to me personally, I worked a lot closely with Shane over the years, we became very close friends over a long period of time which is special.
"Shane was such a passionate person and a hard worker; he was a very popular bloke within our industry."
Fahey said the potential of Raider's Guide had been obvious.
"Raider's Guide came back from the breakers with exceptional reports, he always showed his talents right from his race start through to now, he has raced in the biggest races from an early age."
In his first nine starts, Raider's Guide competed in both the Group 1 Hobart Thousand and Group 3 Ladbrokes Chase and was beaten narrowly in the two consolation races.
Qualifying three runners into the Tasbred Cup was a huge credit for Gary Fahey and his Mangalore-based kennels thanks to the assistance of his wife Beverley and daughter Carol Martin.
Connections will decide whether to target Raider's Guide towards the Tasmanian Sprint Championship heats at Mowbray next Thursday.
Former Western Australian-based stayer Tsar Bell had cruised to victory by outlasting the favourite Fast Minardi in winning the LGRC Distance Championship Final over the longer journey of 720 metres for Exeter trainer Anthony Bullock.
The son of Out Of Range bounced back into the winner's list taking out $4400 in running down front Fast Minardi, scoring by 1-1/4 lengths on the line from box 7 clocking 42.24 seconds for his 20th career victory.
It was Bullock's second victory in the following Go Helena back in 1994 at White City.
Originally racing in the state for Eileen Thomas in April last year, Tsar Bell was sent to Western Australia to be trained by Adam Smithson, winning 11 races including the WA Distance Championship Final at Cannington.
The brindle chaser made four group race finals, including fourth placing in the Group 1 Topgun Stayers in Victoria and a narrow second to Super Estrella in the Group 1 National Distance Championship Final at Wentworth Park.
An all-star clash of the state's best top graded sprinter between Nail 'Em Fencer, Black Tsunami, and Rojo Diamond builds anticipation ahead of the Brighton Football Club Silver Trophy in Hobart on Thursday.
Ronald McDonald Charity Cup champion Rojo Diamond, winner of 31 races from 58 career starts, is in outstanding form winning his last four races for St Leonards trainer Robin Grubb.
The black chaser will jump from box 3 alongside Black Tsunami in box 2.
Dilston trainer Neville Allison heads south with Nail 'Em Fencer in box 1 chasing a 29th career win for owner Kingsley Jarman.
Harden Up Johnny, All Star Giblet and Do It all carry solid credentials, though early indication sees Black Tsunami and Nail 'Em Fencer to start as short in the betting, with Rojo Diamond next best.
The 2023 Silver Trophy over 461m is Race 7 on Thursday and will jump at 9.40pm.
