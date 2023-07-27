Seru Obed will be carrying a life-changing gift when he returns to his village next month.
Arriving from Vanuatu nine months ago as part of the seasonal worker program, Mr Obed has been working at Driscoll's Nursery in Perth.
The work helps him support his wife, two children and three grandchildren in Epule - a village of 600 people that lacks a reliable clean water source.
But a chance meeting with Shellee and Jon Newell at Cressy Uniting Church is set to change all that.
The Newells have helped secure funds for two SkyHydrants water filters, which can produce 10,000 litres of clean water daily for up to 10 years.
And next Wednesday, Mr Obed will take one of them back to his village.
"When I came here and I found Shellee, thank God, she introduced the water filter and said 'do you want any water filter?'," he said.
"I said 'oh yeah - that's what I'm looking for'.
"My daughter recently told me that they [had] run out of water and had to boil water for drinking and I said 'don't worry - I'll be home soon and will bring a filter and we'll have drinking water for everyone'."
Several Northern Rotary and Lions clubs donated money towards the water filters, which cost about $2500 each.
Youngtown Rotary's Ted Burton said the filters made a huge impact in communities.
He said the addition of clean water in eight schools in Bhutan - via 120 new water filters - had cut the weekly total of children missing school through illness from 670 to below 80.
"Over a period of time that's got to be an economic boost to the country," Mr Burton said.
"We've been doing this for quite a few years now and we've found in all the villages where we've put filters that the health improves because they're drinking clean water.
"The beauty of this is you can take water out of a muddy stream, waterhole, swamp, anywhere and turn it into drinking water. It takes out 99.9 per cent of known water bacterias."
Mr Obed is one of many seasonal workers to have been supported by the Newells.
A second water filter will soon go back to Erakor with Daniel Toko, who has been working in Tasmania for several years, and the Newells hope to secure a third filter in the future.
"Four years ago a couple of the guys involved for the first round of farm workers in Tasmania came to our church and we got to know them," she said.
"We've tried to get involved - we do a bread run to five or six different groups of seasonal workers. Every little bit they can save is what they can send home to their families."
A builder by trade, Mr Obed will undertake a two-day training program in Victoria to get fully acquainted with using the filter.
Once home, he will oversee construction of the water filter and its associated infrastructure, and teach his son and daughter how to operate it.
Mr Obed said he was thrilled that his granddaughter and her classmates, who attend a school three kilometres away from the village, will soon have clean water to drink.
"They're very excited - very, very excited," he said.
"They've started to spread the news around my community, 'don't worry, my Dad will be home with a water filter and every one of us will be having clean drinking water'."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
