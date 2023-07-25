Tasmania Fire Service crews are currently attending a structure fire in St Helens where a Quail Street home was "fully involved in fire".
The Fire Service received the call to attend a home on Quail Street about 6.30am on Wednesday.
On arrival crews from St Helens and Pyenganna found the house to be "fully involved in fire".
A Tasmania Fire Service spokesperson said the attending brigades have since "knocked the fire down" and are now in the process of mopping up the scene.
"A Fire Investigator will arrive in the next hour and a half [roughly 9.30am] for a formal investigation," the spokesperson said.
"Cause determination and estimated damages will likely be known in the early afternoon."
More to come.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.