Police have charged a 24-year-old L plater with drink driving and other traffic offences on the Midlands Highway.
Police were advised of a silver Daihatsu Charade driving erratically about 3.20pm on Tuesday, July 25, near Ross.
They then located the vehicle a short time later in Campbell Town and breath analysed the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Port Huon man, who returned a reading of 0.132.
The driver was the holder of a learner licence whose vehicle had been unregistered for over seven years.
Police charged the male with drink driving, along with other traffic offences, and would like to thank the member of the public for reporting the erratic driving behaviour.
Anyone else who observed this vehicle on the Midland Highway or has dash camera footage of the vehicle is encouraged to contact police on 131444 and quote reference ESCAD 190-25072023.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
