The loss of employment and sale of a "forever home" are not considered special circumstances according to one local magistrate.
Bruce Thomson Warren, 56, of Frankford had pleaded guilty to high range drink driving after crashing his car at Beasley's Road on October 4, 2022 and was sentenced at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 25, 2023.
Warren was taken to Launceston General Hospital after sustaining a concussion in the crash, and tests returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.176.
Warren told the court how that evening he "made a poor decision" after he "had a couple of beers with a mate" but claimed he had fallen on hard times since the crash.
Defence counsel told the court Warren had been seeking work as a mining trainer assessor in Queensland, however after informing the company of the pending disqualification that job offer "was pulled".
In the interim Warren had been given a month-long casual contract, however there was no guarantee of continued employment.
Warren told the court he had sought employment in Tasmania, however he was "overqualified for a forklift job" and the work he was qualified for required an active driver licence.
The defence also told the court Warren and his wife were currently in the process of divorcing.
The court heard Warren intended to buy his wife's share of their house at Frankford which they bought together in late 2019 after coming to Tasmania for "a fresh start".
This was intended to be their "forever home" and the defence told the court Warren had received a pre-approval to pay his estranged wife out, but this was retracted due to uncertainty over his income.
The house is now on the market despite Warren not wanting to sell.
The defence told the court Warren was "embarrassed" and "feels like a hypocrite" given his line of work, and requested a lower penalty than the minimum statutory sentence owing to the circumstances.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said although the offence was out of character for Warren and a "lapse" in otherwise high standards there was no grounds for reducing the penalty.
The magistrate said the potential loss of livelihood and its flow-on effects were experienced by most people subject to driving disqualifications.
"While disastrous for you, this is a very run-of-the-mill series of events," Mr Stanton said.
"I am unable to accept that the effects of the disqualification constitute special circumstances."
Warren was fined $905 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
