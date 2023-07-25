Former Launceston talent Lilly Meldrum has become the youngest ever Australian National Women's Snooker Championship winner.
The 15-year-old, who moved to Queensland earlier this year, made the snooker final at the tournament in Albury, New South Wales, where she faced seven-time champion Jessica Woods.
A former world champion, Woods came into the match searching for her fourth-consecutive national title - having already achieved the feat before - but Meldrum was determined avenge her semi-final defeat in 2022.
"Last year in nationals, I played Jessica in the semi-final and she got me 4-3 and so going into this tournament I was just really, really determined to not let that happen again," she said.
"I was not going to let it get away from me, so I was really motivated to beat her and do well and make myself proud."
It was not going to plan early in the piece, with the defending champion taking an early 2-0 lead.
However, Meldrum showed calmness and experience well beyond her years as she won the next four frames to be crowned champion.
"I was feeling confident and decided that I didn't have any pressure on me, but I started off 2-0 down and I was getting a little bit worried," she reflected.
"But I just put my head down and said, 'Right, Lilly this is do or die' ... I just started playing better, getting my flow, getting my technique and then we had a 10 minute break which gave me a bit more time to clear my head and get in the right mindset."
The teenager is still in disbelief about the win.
"I'm still in shock that I won, even after I sunk the black on that day it just hasn't sunk in yet," she said.
Meldrum also competed in billiards at the event despite not training for the discipline prior.
It did not seem to matter though as she finished second in an effort she admitted was surprising and that has definitely given her incentive to continue development in billiards.
The former Trevallyn resident has set her goals as far as the under-21 world championships, while her ultimate goal will be the open equivalent.
Finding so much success at such a young age, Meldrum said her drive comes from many aspects of the sport.
"I love snooker because it just gives me a break from reality and it's something that shows when your hard work pays off," she said.
"It just gives me something to work towards, to improve in and get better and I love meeting new people as well."
As for her old home in Tasmania, Meldrum said the state holds a special place in her heart.
"It was very, very disappointing to move away from Tassie because we moved there ... and I just loved it, it was beautiful," she said.
