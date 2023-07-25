Tasmanian Labor highlighted the need for more resources in regional healthcare this week and said a Labor government would expand services at a Beaconsfield health service if elected.
Beaconsfield District Health Service currently offers 22 aged care beds and four acute beds at its facility. However, the acute beds cannot be used because no doctor is available.
A resident, Sandra Hodge, said as Beaconsfield was an ageing community, increased allied health services would be beneficial.
"A lot of people here don't drive; it would make a huge difference if we had allied health services here," she said.
"Launceston is the next closest place for us to go, which is 40 minutes away."
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said some health services in the municipality had disappeared over time.
"My municipality is probably a lot luckier than others because we have medical centres in all of our townships down the valley," Cr Holmdahl said.
"But there was the closure of one of the clinics in Beaconsfield; we're fortunate the existing surgery is actually going to be expanding their services in time as well.
A government spokesperson said while access to primary care was a federal government responsibility, the government "had been stepping up and working with private providers to secure GP services in regional areas like Beaconsfield."
"A new GP has recently taken over Beaconsfield's formerly closed GP surgery (Beaconsfield Medical Service), and we have been working with them to re-establish the necessary after-hours medical services to support the subacute beds once additional staff have been recruited," the spokesperson said.
They said the community should be reassured that no other services had been impacted at Beaconsfield District Hospital - including inpatient residential aged care or the range of additional services provided to the local community.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is investing more than $8 million a day into health and getting real results across the state," the spokesperson said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said it was always a "terrible loss" to lose services out of a community.
"It means that people can't access health care close to where they live and, of course, much more pressure on our major hospitals, which we already know are under enormous strain," Ms White said.
"At a facility like this, we would be looking to employ nurse practitioners, rural generalists and more allied health professionals to provide more health services locally."
