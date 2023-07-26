Launceston City's new signing has a career path almost as extensive, mysterious and complicated as his name.
Washington Olivio Mateus Filho, who also goes by the surname Scavardoni, has played in South America, North America, across Europe and Australia and can also claim to have graced Wembley.
In true Brazilian style, the 30-year-old has settled for the single moniker of Mateus and is justifiably proud of his unorthodox journey.
"I still have Asia and Africa to complete all the continents so I'm going for that because there are not many teams in Antarctica," he said.
"I have been around the world. I could write a book or make a movie out of it, but it would be unbelievable."
As for the name thing, he explained: "I have two last names. My Italian name is Mateus Scavardoni. I knew I had Italian background so when I went there and got the documents I found my surname and added it to my name.
"When I started playing I was told Washington is not a catchy name for football so Mateus is much shorter and Scavardoni is very unique."
The lanky striker's club history is a story long enough to fill any of his numerous long-haul flights.
Born and raised in Brazil, Mateus played for the Cruzeiro academy in his home town of Lagamar before going to university in his state capital of Belo Horizonte went he was 16.
An opportunity to play on a US scholarship took him to Jackson, Michigan, for three years before he ventured to Certaldo in Tuscany to delve into his family's Italian ancestry.
This was followed by a season at Wembley - the semi-pro English non-league side as opposed to the national stadium - before signing his first pro contract with Elverum and spending three years playing in Norway's second, third and fourth tiers.
Australia beckoned and Mateus joined North Sunshine Eagles in NPL Victoria 3 followed by a subsequent move to the Tasmanian statewide competition.
"I have the same agent as (City's US import) Alex Jacobs. My Melbourne team needed a defender and Launceston City needed a striker, so that's how I got here.
"It's been an amazing journey. Sometimes I don't believe I've really done all that but it's the dream of living from football and I'm really proud of myself for achieving that and hopefully I've still got a few more years ahead to get even higher."
Admitting his knowledge of Tasmania was somewhat minimal, Mateus said he has been warmly welcomed to the chilly climes.
"I did not know much to be honest, apart from the Tasmanian Devil from the cartoon, but that was about it.
"Everyone here has been very helpful. There's a big difference coming from a massive town like Melbourne. Here it is a bit more chill, a bit like my home town, and I prefer quieter places like this. The football is similar to Melbourne. In Europe it was more tactical and more professional but the passion for the game here surprised me. People really love it. The fans are very passionate.
"City is a very nice club, everyone is very helpful and making sure I've settled in well. It's a very young squad. I'm one of the oldest so feel a responsibility to make sure kids are on the right track."
City coach Daniel Syson said the new arrival is a popular figure at Prospect.
"We needed someone to come in during the window just to freshen things up," he said.
"We thought we'd add a bit of depth to the squad. He's good on the ball. Someone to give us a little bit extra going forward because we're lacking scoring goals. He's a handy pick-up and he's experienced. He's 30 so brings a bit of age to the squad which I think we've lacked."
Matheus is also delivering parcels for the Post Office while in Launceston and suggested he may be sticking around.
"I have a project with my siblings to build a house for our parents so I'm making as much money as I can for that so I would love to stay here next year as well."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
