The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Morrison, Tudge and Roberts should be held accountable for Robodebt

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Former Prime minister Scott Morrison. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Take a quick look at social media or letters to the editor, and you will see a significant proportion of the public calling for federal Liberal Party politicians to be held accountable for the illegal Robodebt scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.