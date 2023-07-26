Senior public servants like Kathryn Campbell are responsible for implementing government policies and programs. Those involved in the design, implementation, and oversight of the Robodebt scheme bear responsibility for any associated shortcomings or failures. The Robodebt royal commission found that politicians and public servants knew it was illegal but proceeded with the program. Senior public servants' resignations could be a form of accepting responsibility for their part in a controversial program. But those who were victims of Robodebt and members of the public are saying resignations are not enough.