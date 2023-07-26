Take a quick look at social media or letters to the editor, and you will see a significant proportion of the public calling for federal Liberal Party politicians to be held accountable for the illegal Robodebt scheme.
The Robodebt scheme was a controversial automated debt recovery system implemented by the federal Liberals when they were in government.
The scheme used data-matching to identify and pursue potential overpayments of welfare benefits. It faced significant criticism for its flawed, unfair and ultimately illegal approach, resulting in many people being wrongly pursued for debts they did not owe. Some committed suicide due to the stress of being hounded by the government for debts they did not owe.
When calling for heads to roll over the scheme, it's essential to consider the roles and responsibilities of public servants and politicians.
Senior public servants like Kathryn Campbell are responsible for implementing government policies and programs. Those involved in the design, implementation, and oversight of the Robodebt scheme bear responsibility for any associated shortcomings or failures. The Robodebt royal commission found that politicians and public servants knew it was illegal but proceeded with the program. Senior public servants' resignations could be a form of accepting responsibility for their part in a controversial program. But those who were victims of Robodebt and members of the public are saying resignations are not enough.
Many are demanding that elected officials, including Scott Morrison, Allan Tudge, and Stuart Robert, who all had a significant role in shaping and approving the program, should be punished in a court of law. In our Westminster system of government, cabinet ministers are responsible for the day-to-day administration of programs. They are ultimately accountable for the decisions made by their government and the policies they support.
Therefore calls for Morrison, Tudge, Roberts, and others to be held responsible when their policies lead to significant problems or harm are more than reasonable.
Public calls for politicians to be punished or held accountable in cases like Robodebt stem from the belief that they played a crucial role in shaping the program. Holding them accountable should involve scrutiny under oath in a court of law with jail time as a real consequence. Voters rightly believe if, as ordinary citizens, they oversaw something illegal that cost lives, they'd be held accountable in the same way.
Public demand for accountability and transparency in government actions is essential to a healthy democratic society, and anything less, in this case, would only prove the belief that politicians are not subject to the same rule of law that ordinary citizens are.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
