Recreational fishers are lobbying against change to Southern Calamari catch limits, saying it is commercial fishers who "need to be reigned in".
The state government has proposed a 50 per cent cut to catch limits for amateur anglers to combat the decline in Southern Calamari numbers.TARFish chief executive Jane Gallichan said Southern Calamari is one of the most important species to recreational fishers.
"Southern Calamari is one of the top five species that's caught for consumption. So it's a real eating fish. And so it's very popular right around the state," she said.
"The proposal that's on the table at the moment is to reduce the recreational bag limits from 10 to 5.
"We think that's probably a little bit excessive and probably doesn't deal appropriately with the issue that needs to be addressed - and that's protection of the spawning aggregations in northern Tasmania."
Ms Gallichan said the proposals are "overly punitive" to recreational fishers.
"We're in the midst of a cost of living crisis, and we don't want to see people disadvantaged from taking their bag limit of calamari," she said.
"Southern Calamari is highly consumptive, which means people are eating it as a primary protein in their meals.
"It's really important, especially at this time, that everyone has the opportunity to take home a feed of fish for their family."
Ms Gallichan said TARfish does not support the proposed commercial management controls.
"Until we see some commercial settings that are going to reasonably deal with the commercial catch, which is significantly higher than the recreational catch, then we're probably not comparing apples with apples, and we're probably not having the right conversation," she said.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment said it's reviewing feedback from public consultation on these proposed rule changes and will provide a report to the minister following this analysis.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.