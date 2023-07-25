Tasmanian Labor has pledged to provide $5000 scholarships to 500 Tasmanians each year to support their enrolment at university should it win government at the next state election.
Labor leader Rebecca White and Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie in a statement said the annual scholarship could be used to assist with living costs like rent, transport and study materials.
They said the scholarships would be provided to students most in need and delivered through the University of Tasmania's existing scholarships administration.
"The University of Tasmania has found there are more than 1000 students each year who apply for a course, are offered a place, but then cancel their enrolments because they don't have the financial means to support their study," Ms White and Mr Willie said.
"This is a tragedy for the students involved - it's also a terrible outcome for Tasmania's economy.
"Supporting 500 additional students to complete a university degree, every year, will make a significant difference in a place the size of Tasmania."
They said the scholarships would not only unlock unrealised potential in some Tasmanians, they will help to meet labour force challenges in the public and private sector as well as improve educational attainment in regional parts of the state.
The policy has been costed at $2.5 million in its first year, $5 million in its second year and $7.5 million in its third year and each subsequent year.
