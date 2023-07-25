The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Labor offers to help pay for university degrees

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 26 2023 - 6:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 1000 Tasmanians decide not to proceed with a university enrolment each year due to cost.
About 1000 Tasmanians decide not to proceed with a university enrolment each year due to cost.

Tasmanian Labor has pledged to provide $5000 scholarships to 500 Tasmanians each year to support their enrolment at university should it win government at the next state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.