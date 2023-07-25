Not guilty plea to dangerous driving

The Examiner
Jackson Creeley alleged to have driven at a police officer

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 6:00am
A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty to allegations of dangerous driving and assaulting police officers relating to an alleged, extended evasion of police in March.

