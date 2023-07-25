Not guilty plea to dangerous driving

A 19-year-old man pleaded not guilty to allegations of dangerous driving and assaulting police officers relating to an alleged, extended evasion of police in March.
Jackson Tyler Creeley of Waverley also pleaded guilty to several other charges through defence counsel Fran McCracken.
Police allege the suspended Mr Creeley drove a stolen car at excessive speeds in Normanstone Rd, Lawrence Vale Rd, Effingham St, Talbot Rd, Junction St, Strahan Rd, Abbott St, High St and David St on March 12, 2023.
Police allege that Mr Creeley impeded police vision by purposely illuminating a rear-facing spotlight into a police car following behind in High St and across several streets in East Launceston.
It is also alleged he deliberately drove at a police officer who had deployed road spikes at the corner of Wentworth and High Streets.
He pleaded not guilty to the resultant count of common assault,
Mr Creeley allegedly reversed the vehicle into a police car in Wentworth Street and pleaded not guilty to the resulting two counts of common assault.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of motor vehicle stealing on March 12.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court, two counts of breach of bail, and a count of driving while his licence was suspended.
Counts of disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer, using abusive language to a police officer and resisting a police officer were adjourned without plea.
The indictable count of dangerous driving and the two counts of assault may be heard before a jury in the Supreme Court.
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the indictable cases for preliminary proceedings on September 12, 2023, and the balance of matters until October 10, 2023.
