The accountant for disgraced former Launceston businessman John Millwood said he organised the sale of his substantial asset portfolio to his daughter and former partner in exchange for nothing, as that was what his client wanted.
Mr Millwood, convicted of child sexual abuse crimes in 2016, once owned millions of dollars worth of property, company shares, superannuation and artwork but declared himself bankrupt last year.
The Federal Court has heard he now lives on a government pension.
Hearings for Millwood's bankruptcy case resumed on Tuesday to examine any claims that might benefit Millwood's creditors.
This includes the victim of his abuse over six years in the 1980s, to whom Millwood has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay $5.3 million in compensation.
Millwood's former account Ken Davey, who appeared on the stand for a second day, told the court he became aware of the risk of a compensation claim from the victim after he planned the sale of Millwood's assets in early December 2016 when his client was convicted and sentenced for child sexual abuse.
The court heard the beneficiaries of property sales and asset divestment were to be Millwood's former partner Sonia Finlay and his daughter Sarah Millwood.
Mr Davey said this was to repay loans owed to both women.
When questioned by lawyer Stuart Levin, he said he could not provide documentation that these loans existed but denied the suggestion the loan from Ms Millwood, in particular, was "a sham".
He also denied that the proceeds of asset sales to be put in a trust opened in December 2016 and held by Ms Millwood and Ms Finlay was done so the money was out of his victim's reach.
Mr Davey said he had just been asked to put Millwood's affairs in order.
Mr Levin said the outcome of Mr Davey's asset sale and divestment strategy was that Millwood went from having millions of dollars in assets to nothing.
"Have you got an explanation for the outcome that by putting his affairs in order, the millions and millions of dollars of assets that he held were reduced to nothing?" Mr Levin asked.
"So far be it from getting his affairs in order, his affairs were turned upside down."
Mr Davey replied: "At his request."
Mr Davey could not produce any document to the court where Millwood ordered him to divest all of his assets or a written record of a conversation where the instruction had been made.
He said Millwood had discussed the divestment strategy in two or three meetings by phone when he was in his office with Ms Finlay between November 29 and December 7, 2016.
Millwood is scheduled to appear before the court this afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.