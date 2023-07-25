No plea on fatal soccer player crash charge

The Examiner
Lachlan Ian Norton must plead on charge arising from fatal crash on October 8

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 25 2023
A 19-year-old Newnham man did not plead on Tuesday when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of causing death by negligent driving of a well-known Launceston soccer player.

