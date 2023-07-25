19-year-old fronts court following crash that killed well-known soccer player

A 19-year-old Newnham man did not plead on Tuesday when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of causing death by negligent driving of a well-known Launceston soccer player.
Bill Griffiths, defence counsel for Lachlan Ian Norton, said that he had received prosecution material a week ago.
He sought that Mr Norton appear for plea on October 7. Magistrate Sharon Cure directed that he plead on that day after he first appeared on May 23.
Mr Norton also faces charges of driving without due care and attention, driving while exceeding 0.05 and with being a learner with alcohol in his body on October 8, 2022.
The charge relates to the death of 20-year-old Caleb Bowman on October 8, 2022 at Andover.
Police reports at the time said a crash occurred on a rural road when the vehicle driven by Mr Norton lost control and collided with a tree.
Police said it was their belief that the vehicle rolled.
Mr Bowman was a member of the Northern Rangers Soccer Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.