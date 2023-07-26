Tasmania's golfing community has chipped in to help bring an important community fundraiser closer to the pin.
The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which is aiming to raise $80,000 for Northern Tasmanians in need, has raised more than $46,000 five weeks out from its cut-off date.
A $2000 cheque from Launceston Golf Club's veterans committee is the latest donation to the tally.
"The donation this year is double any donation the veterans' committee has made in previous years - usually it's $1000," veterans committee president Chris Williams said.
"We recognise that many families, single parents and individuals are struggling - they're sleeping out at night, homeless, struggling with accommodation and cost of living pressures.
"The demand on organisations benefiting from The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal has never been greater I don't think."
The money was raised across two major events - April's Goodwill Games, which pulled 130 golfers from 15 clubs across the state, and a June charity day, which attracted 80 golfers from Prospect, Poatina, Mowbray, Longford and Riverside.
Mr Williams thanked Launceston Golf Club general manager Tony Powell for waiving course fees for both days, and encouraged other sporting clubs to get involved in the appeal.
"I'd encourage other sporting clubs to consider a fundraiser," Mr Williams said.
"It doesn't matter whether they raise $100, $50, $500 - when it all aggregates together, it boosts the Winter Relief Appeal."
Money raised in the appeal will be split evenly between The Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul, The Benevolent Society, and Launceston City Mission.
