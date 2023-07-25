Hobart Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan heaped praise on Iain Carlisle after the pace bowler re-signed for BBL13.
Vaughan, who also coaches Carlisle at the Tasmanian Tigers, said the 23-year-old has shown immense patience as he waited his turn behind the likes of Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake.
"Iain is a really talented, long-term prospect for us. He's a genuine front-line quick, who has good pace as well as the ability to swing the ball," Vaughan said.
"He is also a really gifted all-round athlete, so whilst there's going to be a lot of competition for spots among all of our bowlers across both the Hurricanes and Tigers programs this year, I would say there is little doubt we'll be seeing him out there on the field representing at least one of our programs again this season."
Carlisle was elevated from rookie to full Tigers contract at the start of last season and went on to join the Hurricanes and make his first-class and List A debuts.
He was presented with his Tigers cap by Tim Paine in what ended up being the former Test captain's final match for Tasmania.
Although yet to make his debut in purple, Carlisle topped off a great end to the 2022-23 season by being named the Jamie Cox Young Player of the Year at Cricket Tasmania's awards night.
"Obviously, the next challenge for me will be breaking through into that Hurricanes starting XI, and that will be really tough when you look at the names we have on our list," he said.
"But the feedback I got from the coaching staff and from my Tigers' selections toward the end of last season was really positive. I know what I need to keep working on so that I am ready to go whenever the team needs me."
Carlisle joins Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright as Hurricanes currently contracted for BBL13.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
