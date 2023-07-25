Have you ever considered organ donation? If so, have you wondered how many lives you'd save?
In 2003, Launceston resident Michele Polley did not know much about organ donation.
But when her 20-year-old son, Aaron, was involved in a fatal car crash on Tasmania's East Coast, she was forced to consider it.
Thanks to a conversation 18 months earlier, Ms Polley knew "Aaron would have wanted this".
As a registered organ and tissue donor, her son's donation helped to save the lives of four people.
"Some month's before the accident, we saw a transplant recipient share their story on TV, which prompted us to discuss organ donation at the dinner table," Ms Polley said.
"I remember Aaron said to us, 'What good are my organs to me when I'm dead'.
"He was clear that if anything ever happened to him, he would want his organs donated."
Ms Polley said having that conversation made their decision easier.
"What blew us away was that, as an 18-year-old, Aaron had actually signed up as an organ donor," she said.
"That action spoke to his integrity and his commitment to doing what he said he would do."
In the two decades since Aaron's death, Ms Polley's family has made contact with all four of their son's recipients.
"To know that Aaron's gift had meant that, four lives, four families, didn't have to go through what we went through gave us comfort," she said.
"It has been the most amazing light at the end of the tunnel that was our grief."
Ms Polley has become an active organ donation advocate, sharing Aaron's story to encourage others to register as organ and tissue donors.
"Hearing that Aaron's legacy was able to live on through those recipients, who went on to live fabulous lives, felt really good," she said.
"It made me realise the importance of his donation.
"It only takes one minute to sign up online. It could save a life."
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the Launceston Town Hall would light up pink for DonateLife Week, to encourage Launceston residents to register as organ and tissue donors.
"Michele's story is an extremely powerful one and serves as an important reminder to all of us to have that discussion with our families and loved ones about organ donation, just like Aaron did," Cr Garwood said.
"It's important for people to ensure that their family is aware of their wishes because someone's life may depend on it."
DonateLife Week runs from Sunday, July 23 to Sunday, July 30, and is Australia's major public awareness campaign to encourage more Australians to sign up and support organ and tissue donation.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit donatelife.gov.au for more information.
