Legal experts are concerned about an uptick in scammers preying on used car buyers and sellers in North Tasmania.
Typically the con artist will approach people selling vehicles online marketplaces like Facebook and Gumtree and ask to inspect the car.
After inspecting the car, the scammer will then offer to pay immediately via bank transfer however they will not send the funds, instead showing the seller a fake payment confirmation and taking the keys and registration papers.
The scammer will then seek to sell the vehicle to a third party as soon as possible, before the original seller reports the theft.
Deputy principal solicitor at Launceston Community Legal Centre (LCLC) Ryan West said there had been an uptick in clients seeking legal advice on both sides of the transaction.
"At the Community Legal Center we deal with a wide range of issues," Mr West said.
"We see a lot of scams and consumer issues come in, but over the last few months we have been getting close to double figures with this one."
Mr West said the scam impacted all members of the community rather than singling out particular demographics.
Mr West said would-be car sellers received a nasty shock when they discovered the scam as they were out of pocket financially and without a car.
Buyers could have the car impounded after it was reported stolen, even if they had registered it in their name.
This can lead to protracted legal battles, and Mr West said the original sellers and third party buyers were both innocent in the matter as they were not knowingly participating in the scam.
There are several steps buyers and sellers can take to protect themselves from the scam, and Mr West said it mostly came down to remaining vigilant.
"Most people have trust in people and the scammers tend to be taking advantage of that situation," he said.
"If you feel that the car is being sold well below market value it is probably going to be too good to be true.
"From the seller's perspective, the key thing is to not hand over the registration documents or the keys until you see that money in your bank account."
Other steps recommended by the LCLC include:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
