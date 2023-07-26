Well done to The Café Next Door

I HAVE been a customer of The Café Next Door since they opened. A lot of my friends have also as well. There are a lot of regulars who go to the café as well and it is just like one big happy family, that is rare in this day and age. You are not just a number, you are part of the whole philosophy of what the Café is trying to achieve.
Well done Ness and Brett along with the whole team, we admire what you are doing and we can participate in it as well by enjoying a great gathering place with a happy atmosphere.
Robin Walker, South Launceston
AS most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high Summer temperatures in Europe and the USA. Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whinging Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States. However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month. Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C. Antarctic waters are 20C above average. Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot". This is life threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth. How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about Climate Change, before it is too late?
Alice Milson, Calala
AUSTRALIANS love the great outdoors. In particular, many an adventure or picnic has been held in the shade of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees. Last year's ABC program, Australia's Favourite Tree, highlighted the stunning array of trees and ecosystems that we can celebrate. Sadly, however, we are not doing a good job of looking after them. Nearly 40 per cent of Australia's forests have been destroyed since colonisation. We are the only developed country on the list of global deforestation hotspots. We, our climate, and our 1,700 threatened species, rely on healthy trees and ecosystems for our wellbeing. One hopes that the much needed Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act reform results in better outcomes for trees, forests, and nature. In the meantime, everyday Australians can help by planting trees. National Tree Day is coming up on Sunday July 30th. Let's plant and protect our trees on Sunday and every day.
Amy Hiller, Kew
PETER Dutton's far right views have been front and centre throughout his career. He was against marriage equality. He was a climate change denier. He facilitated inhumane treatment of refugees. He walked out on the Apology to the Stolen Generations. Now, as leader of the Opposition he is desperate for a political win, so he is fostering fear and distrust in his arguments against the Voice to Parliament.
Some of the best legal minds in the country have been through the Voice proposal with a fine-toothed comb and are confident it cannot give our first nations people the power to change our constitution.
Opinion polls for the Voice to Parliament show that Tasmania leads the nation in Yes vote surveys. How do we feel about that? I, for one, am proud that it shows us to be, on the whole, fair-minded, open to change and hoping for a better future for Australia's first people.
Jane Lewis, Pipers Brook
THE Premier has stated that abandoning the Health portfolio and instead taking on the portfolio of State Development "sends a clear message of his Government's priorities".
It certainly does.
Instead of a Premier dedicated to ensuring the health and well-being of all Tasmanians, we now have a myopic Premier dedicated to the construction of a stadium, in order to placate the "just build it" mob and other self-interested sycophants.
Meanwhile, there is growing talk of Tasmania plunging into recession within the next 12 months. The Premier would do well to remember that the only reason "bread and circuses" worked for the Roman emperors was that they actually provided bread in addition to circuses.
Martin Hamilton, Westbury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.