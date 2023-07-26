The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Well done to The Café Next Door

July 26 2023 - 10:35am
I HAVE been a customer of The Café Next Door since they opened. A lot of my friends have also as well. There are a lot of regulars who go to the café as well and it is just like one big happy family, that is rare in this day and age. You are not just a number, you are part of the whole philosophy of what the Café is trying to achieve.

