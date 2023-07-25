As demand for mental health treatment continues to increase, many Tasmanians are left to "fend for themselves", according to a new survey by the Mental Health Council of Tasmania (MHCT).
The MHCT Access and Affordability: Mental Health Services in Tasmania report highlights the absence of acute mental health crisis support and other state-operated specialist mental health services in rural and remote Tasmanian communities.
Almost 90 per cent of respondents said they faced barriers to accessing necessary mental health treatment for themselves or the person they support.
Of those barriers, the top four are related to cost, transport, availability, and mental health stigma.
Shockingly, 60 per cent of respondents said they had delayed access to support due to cost in the last 12 months.
Additionally, the report found the high use of locum health practitioners in remote regions creates challenges in the continuity of care.
MHCT chief executive Connie Digolis said more needed to be done to ensure that GPs, who often have long waiting lists and out-of-pocket costs involved, aren't the only entry point into mental health support.
"Even if someone can afford to see their GP and can get an appointment, this often puts them on a pathway to other supports that are just as difficult to access and afford," she said.
"Everyone has different mental health needs, so instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, we must open more avenues to support to improve access and increase affordability for all Tasmanians."
Ms Digolis said challenges persist for Tasmanians seeking urgent mental health care.
From 2019 to 2020, only 52.4 per cent of Tasmanians presenting to an emergency department with a mental health-related care need were seen within clinically recommended waiting times.
This figure worsened from 2020 to 2021, dropping to 43.3 per cent.
Ms Digolis said greater investment in community-based supports and services would not only cost less for individuals and governments but also lead to better outcomes.
"Without any meaningful increases in their funding, organisations are effectively being asked to do more with less," she said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.