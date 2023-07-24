Deon Kenzie hopes a world championship lesson and move home to Tasmania will set him up for a stellar Paralympics next year.
Forth's 27-year-old world champs veteran was one of three Aussies in the heart of the action in the T38 1500-metres at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.
After Kenzie had helped set the early pace, Australia's depth on the middle-distance scene saw debutants Reece Langdon (Victoria) and Angus Hincksman (South Australia) claim silver and bronze medals behind Canadian winner Nate Riech as Kenzie finished fifth.
World record holder Riech stormed home in 4:03.07 with Langdon clocking 4:04.30, Hincksman 4:05.18 and Kenzie 4:06.59.
The only Tasmanian on the Australian team, Kenzie said it was a learning experience ahead of a possible return to the French capital for next year's Paralympics.
"But it's always an honour to represent Australia and comparing that race to my first world championships 10 years ago and you can just see how much the standard has changed.
"Ten years ago I won a bronze medal with 4:15 and there weren't many guys up to that level, but if you look at this race you've got five or six guys all around that low-four-minute mark and that really shows that the standard's there.
"A medal isn't a given, you've got to work your ass off for it and that doesn't necessarily mean you'll get one either."
Kenzie has medalled at each previous world champs, winning one gold, one silver (1500m and 800m in 2017) and three bronzes (1500m in 2013, 2015 and 2019). He has also won silver and bronze medals at the last two Paralympic Games in Rio and Tokyo.
He said this year's preparations had been his best ever, including his decision to return to the North-West from Canberra where he has been coached by Philo Saunders.
"I made the call earlier in the year that I wanted to be closer to family and friends. Philo was really supportive of the call and I'm really lucky to have the coach I do. I'm very lucky to have the support network that I do in both states. It's pretty awesome and I want to carry that forward.
"As the years go by, you get more experienced and learn what works for you in races and what goes well in preparation. I've done so many things right this year and just couldn't get a result but that's sport.
"There's certainly a few things to take away for next year, that's for sure. This was good preparation but I'm looking forward to doing things a bit better next year.
"I'll go back home, stay in the system with training and it's only those one-percenters I've got to work on. Everything else will take care of itself so I'm looking forward to a big 2023-24 season."
Devonport-born Kenzie represents the North West Athletic Club and is also coached by Mike Gunson.
In other major North-West athletics news, King Islander Stewart McSweyn has achieved the Paris Olympic qualifying standard for the 1500m.
Competing at the Diamond League meeting at the London Olympic Stadium in the countdown to next month's World Athletics Championships, the 28-year-old Tokyo Olympian found himself in a familiar position when leading a star-studded field, assuming duties as the pilot after the pacemaker's withdrawal.
Leading down the back straight before being caught up in the traffic, McSweyn rallied to sixth place in a time of 3:31.42.
McSweyn's previous season's best over the distance was 3:32.85 set in Lausanne, Switzerland, last month. His personal best set an Australian record of 3:29.51 in Monaco in 2021.
