Enigmatic six-year-old gelding And Beyond was back to his brilliant best in Launceston, producing a bold front running display to win the $45,000 Deloraine Cup over 1450 metres.
The son of Wordsmith was a revelation early in his career, winning seven of his first eight races, but before Sunday the most recent of his victories was back in November 2021.
Apprentice Chelsea Baker took the $6.50 chance straight to the front, something that co-trainer Kyle Maskiell said wasn't exactly pre-determined.
"He's a hard horse to have any race plans with because he isn't always great with the barriers," said Maskiell, who trains in partnership with Tanya Hanson at Longford.
"I said to Chelsea to try and be aggressive with him just so he knows he's in the race, and he had those chasing him off the bridle a long way from home."
Maskiell is hopeful that the confidence gained from the 1.25-length Deloraine Cup win can see And Beyond fulfil some of the promise he showed early on.
"Sometimes he thinks it's all a bit hard for him, but a result like that could turn him around.
"We will most likely head to a 1600m race in Hobart next start, and longer term a race like the Devonport Cup could be an option for him."
The win for Baker was her second on the 10-race program, following a dominant five-length victory aboard Island Warrior ($5) in the opening race of the day.
A race-to-race double for Brendon McCoull has ensured he has the upper hand in the race for the premiership with only Sunday's meeting in Hobart left for the season.
McCoull partnered the Imogen Miller-trained duo Creative Licence ($2.35 fav) and Just A Needs ($3.70 fav) to victory in consecutive races to take his season win tally to 52, two clear of David Pires who had a winner aboard Aussie Warrior ($5) early in the day.
Minor placings aren't included in premiership calculations, so in the event of both jockeys finishing with the same number of first placings, the premiership will be declared a draw.
It was a day of doubles in Launceston, in addition to McCoull and Baker, both Anthony Darmanin and Troy Baker rode two winners while Imogen Miller, Barry Campbell and Glenn Stevenson each trained two winners.
