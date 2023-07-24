The Examiner
And Beyond stars in Deloraine Cup at Launceston horse-racing

By Matthew Reid
Updated July 25 2023 - 9:15am, first published 8:55am
And Beyond was back to his best in Launceston. Picture by Bill Hayes
Enigmatic six-year-old gelding And Beyond was back to his brilliant best in Launceston, producing a bold front running display to win the $45,000 Deloraine Cup over 1450 metres.

