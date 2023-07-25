An archaeologist will join the team of council contractors working to repair retaining walls at Ockerby Gardens.
One section of wall near the centre of the gardens is set to be replaced as it is "on the verge of failing" according to the City of Launceston council, while another section near the playground was considered "high priority".
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the specialist would advise on the construction methods set to be used and monitor all works likely to disturb the ground.
Cr Garwood noted the site was historic, as it served as the city's graveyard from the 1840s through to 1925 when gravestones were relocated to Carr Villa after a fire.
"If you've ever felt a strange cool breeze or a cold shiver, perhaps it's because there are some 5600 people still buried in the gardens," Cr Garwood said.
Cr Garwood said the new bluestone walls would look identical to the originals but built to current standards.
The council says the project is estimated to cost $200,000 and all works will be carried out during daylight hours.
