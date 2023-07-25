The Examiner
Ockerby Gardens walls to be repaired with archaeologist on standby

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Retaining walls at Ockerby Gardens are "on the verge of failing". Picture by City of Launceston
Retaining walls at Ockerby Gardens are "on the verge of failing". Picture by City of Launceston

An archaeologist will join the team of council contractors working to repair retaining walls at Ockerby Gardens.

