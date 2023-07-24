The Examiner
George Town Council seeks to remain independent in review submission

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 25 2023 - 8:34am, first published 4:00am
George Town mayor Greg Kieser was vocally against the prospect of council amalgamations, but council documents say mergers are "open for discussion". File pictures
George Town Council's formal submission to the Local Government Review Board spells out in black and white why councillors believe town boundaries should remain unchanged.

