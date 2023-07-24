George Town Council's formal submission to the Local Government Review Board spells out in black and white why councillors believe town boundaries should remain unchanged.
Mayor Greg Kieser was one of several North Tasmanian mayors to vocally criticise the prospect of forced amalgamations, and said the council would continue to engage with the review process after the government announced the merger process would be voluntary.
This engagement continues with a formal submission to the Board, which is to be tabled at the July 25 council meeting
The report states councillors and council executives agreed in June the best course was to remain independent.
This would lead to a "prosperous" future according to council documents, which criticised a lack of clarity over the motivation and information for reform.
"We have a bright future," the document said.
"We are a small community and there is a real risk that our identity, interests and influence will be diluted or lost in a larger structure centred around the urban area of Launceston."
Council officers said the Board acknowledged George Town was in a unique position as many more George Town residents live and work in the municipality compared to their counterparts elsewhere who commute to Launceston.
About 74 per cent of all employed residents work in George Town, while in places like Longford more than 60 per cent of residents commute to Launceston daily according to the Board.
The submission also claims the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial area is key for the region's prosperity and as the council "worked hard" with businesses and industry any future economic returns "must be allocated to the local community".
Beyond maintaining the status quo, councillors and officers reviewed potential amalgamation scenarios as outlined by the Board, and also devised one of their own.
Merging with a future council in the North East was completely written off by the council, while mergers with other councils in the Tamar Valley catchment were considered "open for discussion".
The majority of these are centred on Launceston and council officers said it was incumbent on the state government to provide further data and a business case that demonstrates no reduction in service or local representation.
The remaining scenario was devised by the council and proposes a new entity that incorporates rural parts of Launceston like Lilydale and the northern parts of West Tamar Council from Legana.
The remainder of West Tamar Council would be part of a future municipality centred on Launceston.
Council officers note this has not been discussed with West Tamar Council, however they advocate the Board preparing a business case as it would create two distinct urban and rural municipalities.
