James Redmond Burrows ordered to appear in the Supreme Court on July 31

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:30pm
Former accountant charged with fraud must appear

An acting Supreme Court judge has maintained a court date for a former Launceston accountant who is set to plead guilty to multiple fraud charges.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

