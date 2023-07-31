The FIFA Women's World Cup wasn't the only soccer kicking off last month.
Tasmania's young female soccer players were also getting in on the action.
Football Tasmania staged regional gala days in Launceston, Hobart and Devonport with players from the Women's Super League and Northern Championship attending to encourage young girls keen to take up the sport.
Launceston United's Birch Avenue ground hosted the Northern gala day with six-nine-year-olds having fun in the morning followed by nine-12 year olds in the afternoon.
FT chief executive Matt Bulkeley said soccer is Tasmania's largest participation sport with numbers growing fastest in female competitions.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
