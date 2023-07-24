The Examiner
Convicted murderers Noelene June Jordan and Cedric Harper Jordan appeared by video

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated July 25 2023 - 6:59am, first published 5:00am
Cedric Harper Jordan (left) and Noelene June Jordan during their murder trial
The appeal of Swansea couple serving 22 years in jail for the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker will not be heard in the Court of Criminal Appeal for at least sixteen weeks.

