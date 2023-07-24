An '80s extravaganza performance with the songs of every icon from the era that you could Moonage Daydream of is on its way to Launceston at the end of July.
The seven-member strong Rewind 80's Mixtape Tour will arrive at the Princess Theatre on Friday, July 28, to take audiences "Back to the Future".
The nostalgic show looks back at '80s music, fashion and the early MTV generation "of big hair and even bigger tunes".
Rewind 80's Mixtape performer Samantha Atkins said the show brings together tracks from the likes of everyone from David Bowie and Duran Duran to Tears For Fears, Queen, Madonna and more for its setlist.
"We're the show version of a mixtape - a very 80's concept," Atkins said.
"But, what we have is the live performance factor with incredible performers and two star keyboard players.
"We compare to the bands when they were playing back then and I know it: I was there in the eighties - we know what that era means."
The band has been together for 12 years and is a regular sight for '80s fanatics in Tasmania, at the Day at the Creek festival in Mole Creek, as well as travelling Australia wide.
Wearing time-appropriate outfits, Rewind is "visual eye-candy" and includes official clips from music videos used with the permission of the original artists.
"What people say to us about the show is: you go and see an '80s cover band and it's like you've brought it on wish; when you see Rewind, it's like you've bought it on Amazon," Atkins said.
"The '80s has been our education."
The Rewind show is a "huge celebration of nostalgia" in multi-piece, two set form with songs from Kate Bush, Olivia Newton-John, Cyndi Lauper, Kim Wilde, Guns N'Roses and more "on the mixtape".
The three-hour show arrives at the Princess Theatre on Friday, July 28, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, with tickets available at the Theatre North Website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.