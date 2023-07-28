Newly-appointed RFDS leader reaches for new heights

The Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS) has been a mainstay in Australian skies for nearly a century, providing vital healthcare to those who need it most.
But RFDS Tasmania's newly-appointed chief executive Nicole Henty intends to take the company to new heights under her leadership.
With a background in dental health and business management, Mrs Henty and her family moved to Tasmania, joining the RFDS Tasmania team in 2010.
Mrs Henty said her experience "rising the ranks" in the company helped her to learn how the organisation operates.
"I feel really fortunate that across my 13 years with RFDS, I've had the opportunity to grow and see the organisation's growth," she said.
"I think it's better enabled me to understand the needs of our community, so we can improve health outcomes for all rural and remote Tasmanians and continue to strengthen the services that we're able to provide."
In her previous role as RFDS Tasmania's Mobile Dental Care manager, Mrs Henty helped develop outreach programs targeting school children, people in aged-care facilities, and adults in rural and remote locations.
"During my time with RFDS, I was very fortunate to work with our previous chief executive John Kerwin who had an incredible health background," she said.
"He took me under his wing as a mentor and helped me to grow and develop.
"It was with his support that we were able to develop and commission our first mobile dental vehicle."
While many Tasmanians are aware of RFDS Tasmania's role in supporting aeromedical care, Mrs Henty said she wants to boost the public profile of other services available.
"We are fortunate at RFDS Tasmania to have such a strong brand that many people recognise," she said.
"Most people know of the aeromedical care we help to provide under our contract with Ambulance Tasmania, but we are continuously looking to increase the awareness of our primary health services.
"Some of the services we provide are education programs, aiming to improve health knowledge and outcomes, and services designed to address chronic health conditions in rural and remote areas.
"These include programs for adult and youth mental health, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic musculoskeletal conditions, dementia, and of course, mobile dentistry through our dental outreach program."
RFDS Tasmania's dental program oversees a team of dentists, dental therapists, and dental assistants who utilise fixed clinics and a mobile dental vehicle to deliver necessary treatment to regional patients.
"Dental issues are one of the most common preventable reasons for hospital presentations," she said.
"Back in 2017 in Tasmania, we didn't have an RFDS dental service, so we built ours from the ground up.
''Our role is to break down the barriers that stop people getting their tooth problems fixed before it gets critical, and to provide the education to improve oral health care overall.''
Mrs Henty said removing the barriers that prevent rural and regional Tasmanians from accessing healthcare was fundamental to RFDS Tasmania's mission.
"We know there are many barriers that prevent people from accessing the appropriate care," she said.
"And sometimes, it can be as simple as geographic location, being physically present, but other times it can be more nuanced, like ensuring these communities feel they can receive culturally appropriate care in a supportive and safe environment."
Mrs Henty said transport and cost were often the main concerns for many people seeking services from the RFDS.
"Some of the feedback our staff has heard is that it can be expensive and difficult for people to travel for care; many struggle to access public transport or a car or don't have a licence, or they may not have money for fuel," she said.
Mrs Henty said she looked forward to growing the RFDS while delivering essential services to some of the state's most remote and isolated communities.
"For example, the COVID-19 pandemic provided us a reason to reexamine the way we delivered our services," she said.
"Being able to pivot, grow, and self-reflect is incredibly important to our ability to provide free Primary Health Care services and deliver them directly to community members to meet their needs."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.