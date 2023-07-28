The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Meet the Locals

RFDS Tasmania chief executive Nicole Henty says collaboration is key

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 29 2023 - 10:00am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly-appointed RFDS leader reaches for new heights
Newly-appointed RFDS leader reaches for new heights

The Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS) has been a mainstay in Australian skies for nearly a century, providing vital healthcare to those who need it most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.