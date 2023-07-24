With six minutes to go in Saturday's Tasmanian Netball League grand final, Northern Hawks goal shooter Ash Mawer made a contribution every bit as significant as any of her 44 goals.
As the state's benchmark team closed in on a fourth premiership in six years, their standout player began gesturing to her coach Alicia Sargent and pointing at the bench.
Moments later, with their team 15 goals ahead, Mawer and Steph Walker came off so that teammates Dani Laugher and Courtney Treloar could take to the court and share in the success.
It was a selfless gesture which summed up the sportsmanship and spirit of an occasion which proved a superb showcase for Tasmanian netball. And it was not lost on her coach.
"We had talked about that," Sargent said after the game.
"It's really important that we recognise the team. It's grand final day, it's fantastic and everyone contributes to that on and off the court. So we were really mindful about trying to get everyone out there."
Sargent said the moment summed up the class of Mawer whose metronomic goal conversions have been pivotal to those Hawks premierships and seen her named the competition's Most Valuable Player in 2017, '20, '21 and '22.
"It's fantastic of the mindfulness of those around her - just to have that connection and communication with the rest of the team. So all the girls can hold their heads high and it was good to get everyone out there."
Mawer - who will soon bring her goal-shooting prowess to the Tasmanian Wild team at the Australian Netball Championships - is as modest as she is ruthless.
Asked about the moment, the 27-year-old said: "It did mean a lot to me. Everyone plays their part in our team and has done all season, so I think everyone deserved to take the court.
"It's amazing to win a grand final but to win with a group of people who are like your family is 10 times more amazing."
Mawer isn't great at showing her emotions. She would be as good a poker player as she is a goal shooter.
There is never a hint of celebration on court with each goal followed by a simple ball retrieval, acknowledgement of whichever teammate set her up and then a refocus for the next one.
It is a similar story in post-match interviews.
"I'm elated," Mawer said with a dead-straight face. "I might not seem like I am, but I really am. And this has topped off an amazing season. It means a hell of a lot to the club.
"We are very much a family club and I am very much a club person. I love all the girls and getting around them."
There was a similar love-in on the opposition bench.
Despite losing the grand final 71-57, the Cavaliers had much to celebrate having earlier won a record 13th 19s-and-under premiership and knocking off their Northern rivals by six goals in the qualifying final two weeks ago.
"It's been an extremely positive season," said co-coach Lou Carter.
"There's been a couple of really talented players that we've developed and with the 19s getting up it's been a very successful year.
"And they are a great group of girls to coach. A good group, great club and I think we've been really successful."
While Tasmania seems hell-bent on killing off its footy state league - again - its netball equivalent is alive and kicking.
Two grand finals oozing with talent, athleticism and mutual respect provided almost as much entertainment as watching passionate but tiny NetSetGO participants attempting to hang winners medals around the necks of players double their height.
Furthermore, the Silverdome also performed admirably as it hosted a fourth all-northern grand final in five years.
A return of international netball would be a fitting reward for the much-maligned venue and acknowledgement of the state's netball hotbed.
