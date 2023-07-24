Plans for the new heliport at Launceston General Hospital show how the addition to the city's skyline is likely to look.
A development application was lodged with the City of Launceston council earlier in 2023, with the Tasmanian Government committing $15 million in funding and pledging to have the project complete by the end of the year.
Plans tendered to the council have since been made public, and offer a first-look at the structure set to take over the top storey of the Cleveland Street car park.
This will be a prefabricated structure shipped from Singapore to be assembled on-site, and patients will be transported from the helideck via a new airbridge.
The landing pad also features an embedded fire suppression system which will douse the landing area with water in the event of an emergency.
As the new heliport is being retrofitted to the top floor of the car park, 66 parking spaces within the building are set to be swallowed up.
The Department of Health said a proposed multi-storey car park at Howick and Charles Street would be fast-tracked however there would still be a shortfall in the interim.
Two existing council car parks were considered as alternatives - one at Elizabeth Street and one at Inveresk with a shuttle bus service running for hospital staff.
The project proponents advocate leasing 66 spaces from the council at Elizabeth Street as it is closer - only 850m from the hospital - however the Inveresk option remains on the table.
Several public parking spaces are also set to vanish in order to build a lift to the helipad, however the planning documents say "some" will be reinstated as temporary department offices are relocated.
The existing ground-level helipad at Ockerby Gardens was declared unsafe to use after updated Civil Aviation Safety Authority requirements came into effect.
In the interim aeromedical services are being rerouted via Launceston Airport, and operators Rotorlift Aviation carried out test flights to and from the car park in February.
The development application currently rests with the City of Launceston council, with councillors to be given the final say at a future council meeting.
