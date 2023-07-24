WHY do we, as a nation, need an Indigenous Voice enshrined in the Constitution? Ever since Australia was colonised, Indigenous Australians have been subjected to active and passive genocide and neglect.
We have told them what's best for them and their children. We have set up and removed, at the stroke of a pen, organisations that were attempts to represent Indigenous people and their needs. No other group in society has been subjected to such neglect, both by default and active policy.
As the original occupier's of the land, they have been subjected to neglect, misplaced paternalism and policies that failed to recognise their rights and needs.
This country is gradually emerging from a period when we lost our empathy and our moral compass. As we claw our way out of this moral wasteland, we owe it to our Indigenous people and every other Australian to right this failure.
We will do this by recognising them and giving them a voice. If we don't, we risk both failing to "close the gap" and slipping backwards morally again. Vote Yes - we will only get one chance at this!
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
OF course Mayors and Councillors don't want to lose their bailiwicks, but changes are necessary. The city of Launceston has outgrown its borders, with many residents of Meander Valley, West Tamar and Northern Midlands effectively living and working in Launceston.
Lilydale acquiesced years ago and became part of Launceston. Now is the time for councils littoral to Launceston to cede residents to the city and face border adjustments or indeed face amalgamation. It's all part of growing up.
Stuart Bruce, Lulworth
A CHRISTMAS in July High Tea at Franklin House, Launceston last Sunday was indeed an outstanding success, and a very fruitful fundraiser for the outstanding National Trust property.
Thank you to the organisers and numerous volunteers for a wonderful afternoon filled with merriment and interesting conversation.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
I WAS sad to hear of the death of Colleen O'Byrne.
Together with her late husband, Brian, Colleen was a great ally of the LGBTIQA+ community and a supporter of equal rights.
Colleen understood that Labor's values of equality and social justice apply to everyone, regardless of sexuality or gender identity.
Thanks to people like Colleen, Tasmanian Labor has a stronger record on LGBTIQA+ equality than virtually any other state Labor branch.
I hope the Labor Party continues to be inspired by Colleen's vision of a Tasmania where we all are included.
Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania, Hobart
THE world is beginning to discover Tasmania as an 'adventure island'. Our rugged, mountainous terrain and mostly dense vegetation provide challenges for bushwalkers and mountain bike riders.
We must capitalise on this with more developed walks such as the Overland Track and Three Capes Track. There are many other possibilities to be developed by our state government or private enterprise.
There has been something of an explosion of mountain bike trails.
Derby, the North-East, Maydena, Mt Wellington, Mt Lyall and others in the pipeline. We are being acknowledged worldwide for this rapidly growing sporting endeavour. And all Tasmanians benefit from this with further accommodation, servicing and access developments.
Dick James, Norwood
BUYERS Beware when purchasing property in Tasmania. You have scammers and hackers fleecing decent, honest Australians then you have the Tasmanian Government refusing to legislate protection for home buyers in Tasmania. A Government more concerned with collecting megaprofits from Stamp Duty from dodgy house deals than protecting innocent people from the questionable actions of unscrupulous vendors, real estate agents, conveyancers, building inspectors and local councils. This is a form of legal robodebt on steroids and something needs to be done, now! How long do we have to wait for a Government that supports honesty, integrity and transparency and acts in the interests of the Tasmanian people and the environment rather than being driven by making megabucks at any cost?
Janet Beswick, Dolphin Sands
PETER Dutton should support the federal government, after all Labor is following the Coalition's action of approving more coal mines and fracking. Surely, he should be pleased they are mimicking them?
Peter Taylor, Midway Point
