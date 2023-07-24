The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Vote Yes - we will only get one chance at this

July 25 2023 - 9:50am
Vote Yes - we will only get one chance at this

WHY do we, as a nation, need an Indigenous Voice enshrined in the Constitution? Ever since Australia was colonised, Indigenous Australians have been subjected to active and passive genocide and neglect.

