Vote Yes - we will only get one chance at this

BUYERS Beware when purchasing property in Tasmania. You have scammers and hackers fleecing decent, honest Australians then you have the Tasmanian Government refusing to legislate protection for home buyers in Tasmania. A Government more concerned with collecting megaprofits from Stamp Duty from dodgy house deals than protecting innocent people from the questionable actions of unscrupulous vendors, real estate agents, conveyancers, building inspectors and local councils. This is a form of legal robodebt on steroids and something needs to be done, now! How long do we have to wait for a Government that supports honesty, integrity and transparency and acts in the interests of the Tasmanian people and the environment rather than being driven by making megabucks at any cost?

