North Launceston's 11th win in a row has catapulted Ben Simpson into Tasmanian State League player of the season contention.
Simpson put in a best-on-ground performance in Saturday's Northern derby as North Launceston defeated Launceston 9.14 (68) to 5.8 (38) at Windsor Park.
The resulting three votes saw him jump clear of the chasing pack to join Lauderdale's Sam Siggins who began the weekend on 15 votes.
Despite a shoulder complaint in the third quarter, Alex Lee earned two votes - taking him to 13 - as North sought to add to their five premierships in six years throughout the 2010s.
Launceston's highly-touted AFL draft prospect Colby McKercher had more than 30 disposals to earn one vote.
The Northern sides will alternate between Clarence and a bye over the next fortnight.
Brad Cox-Goodyer's in-form Bombers visit Bellerive Oval on Saturday before a week off when the Roos will be travelling to Windsor Park.
Votes were unavailable for Clarence's 17.16 (118) to 9.9 (63) victory over Lauderdale or the Tigers' 11.17 (83) to 8.3 (51) win at North Hobart.
The Tigers retain leadership of the ladder by percentage over North Launceston with both sides sitting 11-2.
Clarence (8-5) are a further 12 points back in third, one win clear of Mitch Thorp's Blues.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.