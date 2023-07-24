The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

North Launceston's Ben Simpson among TSL players of season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Launceston's 11th win in a row has catapulted Ben Simpson into Tasmanian State League player of the season contention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.