Emergency Services attended the scene of a reported explosion and fire, which injured four people in Kings Meadows at about 5.30pm on Sunday, July 23.
Police said emergency services were called to attend a residence on Janet Street, Kings Meadows, where they found four patients aged between five to 49 years old.
The 49-year-old male had extensive burns to his face, body and airways. He was transported by ambulance to the Launceston General Hospital and then via air ambulance to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The male is described as being in a critical but stable condition.
Others found at the scene were a five-year-old child, a nine-year-old child and a 17-year-old youth who were transported to and treated at the Launceston General Hospital for none life-threatening injuries.
Police said all have since been released.
Officers from Tasmania Police and the Tasmania Fire Service were investigating the circumstances of the fire and explosion at about 11.30pm Sunday.
Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the cause of the fire and explosion was accidental.
The Examiner understands police have finalised their proceedings at the residence with forensics completed.
More to come.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
