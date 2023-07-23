The Examiner
Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus adds world title and record

Rob Shaw
Australian golden girl Ariarne Titmus said the biggest win of her illustrious swimming career took her back to its beginnings in Launceston.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

