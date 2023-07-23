The Tasmanian Labor Party has backed two northern football clubs' plea to strengthen the Tasmanian State League (TSL) rather than disband the competition.
Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay joined representatives from North Launceston Football Club and Launceston Football Club to speak "as a voice for Tasmanian footy" and "save the TSL".
The TSL is planned to discontinue when the state's VFL team begins in 2025 as the Tasmanian footballing pyramid is reshuffled to make way for its new AFL team.
AFL Tasmania confirmed changes to the state's footballing structure in May. However, the decision drew the ire of northern clubs who believed the new system would lure the state's best players south.
Alongside Launceston Football Club president Don Jones and Northern Bombers player Fletcher Bennett, Ms Finlay said the loss of the TSL was akin to "losing opportunities for local players to have elite level football."
"There absolutely needs to be a state league in Tasmania," Ms Finlay said.
"When we're striving for an AFL team in Tassie, you want to have the best possible pathway and support people to be the best they can; you can't do that with a gap in the system."
Launceston Football Club president Don Jones said he thinks the disbandment of the TSL will "effectively turn some clubs into second-rate clubs."
"You'll have a lot of players taken from North Launceston, from Launceston and other clubs taken down either into the VFL or into the AFL," he said.
"What does that do with the clubs that are left that are not at that time having players go into the AFL or the VFL?"
North Launceston and Launceston have both been critical of the decision in the past.
The Tasmanian government's minister for sport and recreation, Nic Street, said despite the opposition and the northern club's statements, it believes AFL Tasmania's view will grow and support the game at grassroots levels.
"We encourage Tasmanian State League clubs to work with [Tas AFL] on continuing to grow the game so that every young Tasmanian who strives to play at the highest level possible has the opportunity and the support in place to do so," Mr Street said.
"It is vital that the future model for football in Tasmania benefits the game at a grassroots level and provides a pathway for young Tasmanian footballers, male and female.
"Labor is playing politics here and you can't trust anything it says about football."
As part of the Tasmanian licence deal, the national AFL sporting body will invest $360 million into the Tasmanian system, including $93 million in game development and $33 million into the development of young male and female talent in the state.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
