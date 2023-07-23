The Examiner
Labor call for state government to keep the TSL alongside northern clubs

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
July 23 2023
Don Jones, president of Launceston football club, Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay and North Launceston player Fletcher Bennett. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Tasmanian Labor Party has backed two northern football clubs' plea to strengthen the Tasmanian State League (TSL) rather than disband the competition.

