Ben Elmer very nearly did not take to the field in Perth's NTFA division one match against Meander Valley.
Just 30 minutes before the opening bounce, the Magpies' leading goal-kicker was made aware that his partner's pop, Anthony - or Tony as he was known, had passed away.
"That was my inspiration for the day, I wasn't going to play because of wanting to go support [his partner]," he said.
"But I thought I'd do her and her family proud by running out with the boys."
While donning the jumper was a courageous decision by itself, Elmer went on to do something truly special.
The forward booted 11 goals - the first time he had reached double digits in senior football.
"The ball just kept on falling in my lap," Elmer chuckled.
"It was just one of them days, I couldn't miss and I ended up kicking 11 straight."
Now with 30 goals to his name this season, Elmer said he did not have a favourite goal and instead he enjoyed celebrating with his teammates, even if they were unaware of the tragedy of the day.
"I kept it quiet and just told my best mate about what was going on," he said.
"It was tough to get through that. To know that the family's going through what they're going through and wanting to be in a different place, but it was nice to be able to do that for them."
Elmer was not alone in reaching double figures for the day with Bridport's Matthew Taylor kicking 13 goals against East Coast.
The Seagulls were in full celebration mode on Saturday with the 122-point win complementing the club's three premiership reunions.
Similarly to Elmer, Taylor said the ball felt like a magnet to him all day.
"We just got on top in the midfield and you can't not kick goals when you get the delivery like I had yesterday," he said.
"I ended up with five in the second quarter and kicked four in the last I think, so kicking downhill was clearly a help."
Taylor - who has kicked 15 and 13 majors in two previous games, said he was thrilled to get his "lucky number" on a big day for the club.
"It was unreal having the past and present teams there, it was just a bloody great day for the whole community really," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.