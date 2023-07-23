The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Jeremy Rockliff hands Tasmania's health portfolio to Guy Barnett

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Guy Barnett is Tasmania's new Health Minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.