The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: The Voice can do no harm to the country

By Mark Dreyfus Kc
July 24 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Voice can do no harm to the country
The Voice can do no harm to the country

Later this year, Australians will be asked whether they support a simple amendment to the Australian Constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.