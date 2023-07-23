The Tasmanian Football Umpires Association have issued a statement following a dispute between an umpire and a player during a match in the Oatlands District Football Association.
The match between Oatlands and Triabunna was abandoned in the third quarter "due to an umpire's abuse towards a player", a statement from ODFA read.
With the league condemning the umpire's actions as "inappropriate", TFUA have responded, announcing they were "disappointed in the events that took place".
"We have conducted initial discussions with the umpires and have further context of the incident," they stated.
"We will continue to investigate the incident in coming days to gain a better understanding of the full circumstances that led to the game being called off before reaching any conclusions.
"We are supporting the umpire involved, as the health and well-being of our members remains paramount."
Triabunna have put forth their support of the decision to abandon the match, saying:
"Today's incident wasn't acceptable, but respect is a two way street, and the decision made by [Oatlands Football Club] was well and truly valid."
