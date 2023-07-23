The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian runner James Hansen chasing Olympic dream

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 23 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hansen is in Europe seeking qualification times for world champs and Olympic Games. Picture by Phillip Biggs
James Hansen is in Europe seeking qualification times for world champs and Olympic Games. Picture by Phillip Biggs

ATHLETICS

Launceston runner James Hansen's has lowered his personal best for his favourite distance as he seeks to qualify for the Olympic Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.