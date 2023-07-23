Launceston runner James Hansen's has lowered his personal best for his favourite distance as he seeks to qualify for the Olympic Games.
Launceston's middle-distance champion is in Europe chasing qualification benchmarks with the hope of reaching both the athletics world championships in Budapest later this year and ultimately next year's Olympics in Paris.
At a meet at the Stadion De Veen in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, the 29-year-old former Riverside Primary, High and Launceston College student ran 13:31 over 5000 metres, three seconds inside his PB.
"Happy but not satisfied I've got the best out of myself yet," Hansen declared on Facebook.
"Three more weeks to see what I can do."
Last year's Launceston 10 champion's PBs in every distance from 1500m to 10km have all been set in the last year and he believes he can achieve required benchmarks during the qualification period which opened on July 1.
Ariarne Titmus has lined up a mouth-watering final in the 400-metres freestyle at the Swimming World Championships.
Winning her heat in Fukuoka, Japan, Launceston's 22-year-old Olympic champion ensured she will face off against the reigning world champion and world record-holder in the final.
Titmus clocked 4:01.39 to win her heat as American Katie Ledecky, 26, (4:00.80) and Canadian 16-year-old Summer McIntosh (4:01.72) both progressed from their heat.
The trio were scheduled to line up in adjacent lanes in the final late on Sunday night.
Previewing the potential match-up last week, Titmus said: "Watching the 400-metre freestyle is going to be unbelievable.
"There's going to be three women who hopefully repost the world record and I feel just very blessed to be a part of that. Whether I am the hunter or hunted, I'm just going to go in there to give it a red-hot crack."
Josh Beltz is set to play his 100th international as one of three Tasmanians in the Kookaburras team set to take on New Zealand in the Oceania Cup.
The 27-year-old DiamondBacks defender will reach the milestone in the first game of the three-match series to be played in Whangarei next month.
Beltz is joined in the squad by fellow Hobartians Eddie Ockenden, 36, and Jack Welch, 25, whose opposing ends of the international ledger is shown by their respective number of caps - 424 and 27.
The 18-player team will be attempting to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games with the Oceania Cup winner automatically booking their spot in Paris, while the losers must play off in a final qualification tournament in early 2024 for a second chance to qualify.
The series will take place from August 10-13.
Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said the players selected were producing a consistency of excellence which the Kookaburras struggled to do in the FIH Pro League.
