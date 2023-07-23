The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is strongly supporting the findings of the Australian Universities Accord Interim Report and the proposed corresponding actions of the federal government.
The report, which was released last week, estimates that more and more jobs will require a university qualification.
Many of these will need to be filled by Australians from the outer suburbs of major cities and the regions.
University of Tasmania vice-chancellor professor Rufus Black backed the report's statement that "bold, long-term change is needed to fulfil the mission of higher education in Australia".
"The Australian Universities Accord interim report makes access and equity in higher education the centrepiece of this reform agenda and we strongly support it," Professor Black said.
"It recognises future funding models will need to take account of the increased cost of providing access and equity and of providing education in regional settings like Tasmania."
The report stated an estimated 55 per cent of Australian jobs could require a university degree by 2050.
Federal education minister Jason Clare said more young people will need to get degrees in the future to fill those job needs and continue Australia's economic growth.
Currently almost one in two Australians in their late 20s have a university degree, but "not everywhere."
"Only 15 percent of young people from poor families have a university degree. And only 18 percent of young people in the regions do," Mr Clare said.
"This report makes it clear that this has to change."
The Government will act immediately on five actions identified in the report, including the establishment of additional study hubs and extending demand-driven funding to all First Nations students, not just those regionally - something UTAS is particularly pleased to hear.
"We are delighted to see the government will fund any indigenous student who is qualified to come to university," Professor Black said.
"[And] the doubling of study hubs like the ones we already work with in Zeehan and Smithton is excellent news.
"This could make a big difference for access to higher education in the more remote parts of Tasmania."
In addition to the five immediate actions, the report identifies more than 70 policy ideas the Accord Panel is considering including in their final report - due at the end of the year - and it seeks feedback on them.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
