Alicia Sargent has reflected on the pressure of expectation she felt when taking charge of the Tasmanian Netball League's benchmark side.
Northern Hawks won their fourth premiership from six straight open grand final appearances on Saturday and their coach said she knew what was expected when she took over the reigning premiers after extensive experience in Hobart.
"Yes there was pressure," said Sargent, who had coached Cripps Waratah, Karana Flames and under-age state teams before heading north.
"For me it's been about being respectful of what they've already established.
"They are very talented and knowledgeable players who have achieved a lot and had fantastic coaching in the past so it was about coming in and complementing what they had, creating an environment where everyone can thrive and helping them extend themselves and perform week after week.
"Hopefully that's what we've done and I know I can hold my head high."
Having gone through the roster season undefeated, Hawks bounced back from qualification final defeat to Cavaliers to win 71-57 against the same opponent in the Silverdome grand final.
"It's top-level netball and we've had some big games throughout the season - always against Cavs and Cripps as well," reflected Sargent.
"So there's always that pressure to perform but that's high-performance sport. It's about harnessing that, moving through that and excelling."
The playing group shared a similar ethos with co-captain Ash Mawer and player of the match Ellie Marshall also praising the club-first mentality.
"I like the hard-working nature that everyone has," said Mawer, who has been named open most valuable player four times (2017, '20-22), recorded 44 goals in the grand final and is in the Tasmanian Wild team heading off to the inaugural Australian Netball Championships in Traralgon next month.
"Everyone is so keen to really push each other and it's such a supportive environment."
Marshall, who was named grand final MVP at just 17 years old, said players are not daunted by being the competition's benchmark side, with just one defeat in two years.
"We don't really think about it. We just go in each week and work on what we need to improve," she said.
"It's such a supportive club. All the girls are so lovely and I've learned so much from the older girls. Everyone is so humble and nice and welcoming."
Even opposition co-coach Lou Carter reserved praise for the back-to-back premiers whose 19-12 third-quarter dictated the course of the grand final.
"Once they turn ball over they score so easily because of the way they're structured and their great goalies," Carter said.
"We let our guard down for probably only about eight minutes because the last quarter was fairly even."
