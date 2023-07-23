Adjustments to the 2022-23 City of Launceston budget have been made with a decrease in external funding and increased expenses pushing the books further into the red.
However, the money has not vanished completely with some of it expected to be spent in addition to 2023-24 financial commitments.
The amendments, which are expected to be ratified by councillors at their July 27 meeting, show that the overall deficit for the year was $9.09 million rather than the $4.9 million initially forecast.
According to council agenda papers, this has chiefly been driven by $16.4 million of expected external funding that was not received alongside about $1 million in extra expenses.
Of the external funding that was not received $16.38 million is expected to flow this year, including $9.8 million for the Albert Hall upgrade and $2.8 million for the tennis centre.
While balancing the books, council officers also reviewed capital works projects that were unable to move forward last financial year.
These will not be carried forward into the upcoming financial year, however they will be paused indefinitely as and are set to be "reassessed in future years".
Projects on hold include the north and south St John Street components of the Launceston City Heart project, which seeks to redevelop the precinct, and the ongoing renewal of stormwater mains.
A total of $4.65 million has been deducted from the capital budget assigned to eight projects, and combined with the transfer of some capital funds to operational expenses reduces the overall capital works budget to $16.15 million.
This was originally forecast to be $18.237 million.
City of Launceston councillors approved the 2023-24 city budget on June 29, 2023.
This forecast an overall deficit of $2.4 million and included a $20.6 million spend on capital works, with almost $19 million of that dedicated to infrastructure renewal projects.
