Bridport have recorded their biggest win since rejoining the NTFA, dismissing an undermanned East Coast outfit 24.11 (155) to 4.9 (33).
The win, which has proven a massive blow to the Swans' finals hopes, was watched by many on the North-East coast with the club celebrating three premiership reunions.
Bridport coach Andrew Philpott was thrilled the squad were able to put on such a high-calibre performance in front of club legends.
"I said to the boys before the game, 'You've got three teams here that have achieved everything that football is about, so you don't want to let them down'," he said. "And there's families of current players too, there's dads and uncles who have played in these great teams, so there's connections everywhere."
The Swans put up a good fight in the opening quarter, only trailing by nine points at the first break.
However, Philpott felt something change as the second term began to develop.
"Once we got a sniff, we took full advantage and the belief just grew," he said.
"Everything they did was everything we've been trying to work on and so to see it in action was fantastic."
A seven-goal second term was enough for a 54-point half-time lead.
There were plenty more Seagulls goals to come, especially off the boot of Matthew Taylor who kicked the ball through the big sticks an incredible 13 times.
A leading performance on most other occasions, Will McBride played a terrific support role to finish with five majors of his own.
Alongside the two goal-kickers; Liam Farrell, Liam Arnold, Monita Makitae and Cody Kerrison were best for Bridport.
Elsewhere, in a round with multiple blowouts, Evandale produced the most amicable loss as they went down to St Pats 15.15 (105) to 7.8 (50).
The Eagles and the Saints played out an entertaining final term with the former kicking five goals to the latter's six. Brayden Claridge nailed five majors while Jake Kilby, Callum Harrison, Zeik Johnston, Jonathan Lawrence and Tom Hilder also led the way for the visitors.
Taylor was not the only player to reach double figures in the goal tally on Saturday; Perth's Ben Elmer booted 11 against Meander Valley in his side's 23.9 (147) to 3.7 (25).
The Magpies scored freely throughout the contest, but an eight-goal third term was the most damaging for the Suns.
Elmer was perhaps unsurprisingly awarded best on ground, while Jordan Eyles, Zac Connell, Jake Smith, Jakob Williams and Aaron Bird were also leading contributors for Perth.
Old Launcestonians managed their second win on the trot after they hammered UTAS 16.18 (114) to 1.6 (12).
Rowan Fitch, Mitchell Cheesman - who kicked six on the day, Richard Howe, Julian Rattray, Danny Hall and Chae Evans were best for OLs.
Lilydale and Old Scotch had the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
