Old Launcestonians have left Scottsdale with an important 4.4 (28) to 3.6 (24) win thanks to some last-ditch defending.
The visitors held a nine-point lead at the main break with the Magpies ruing some inaccuracy in front of goal.
They clawed the margin back to four in the third term though, kicking two goals to one.
However, OLs coach Abbey Green had a plan to halt the home side's strong finish.
"It was very close so we literally just flooded our backline with our forwards which ultimately saved us the game and got us the win," she said.
Faced with an impressive midfield of Mikayla Binns, Dearne Taylor and Alex Hall, Green commended the efforts of Sophie Farrow in producing the win, alongside support acts from Jennifer Guy and Daizi Blundstone.
"[Farrow] was just 100 per cent with every contest, she busted herself so hard," Green said.
"At every single stoppage - it didn't matter where it was on the ground - her gut-running ultimately saved us the game.
"Then we're fortunate to have Jennifer Guy who has some really classy skills and just having her game-sense along with Daizi.
"The three of them combined with a good team-ethic got us the win at the end of the day."
With only three games remaining in OLs' season before finals, the talented player-coach said she felt the team was finding some strong momentum as a group and were "in a good position to keep working hard".
On Friday night, it was an even tighter affair between Old Scotch and South Launceston with the teams level on 1.5 (11) as the final siren blew.
Due to their match being fixtured earlier in the year, Bridgenorth and Launceston were given the week off.
Deloraine have come out of their match at Shark Park with a crucial four points, beating Hillwood 3.3 (21) to 1.1 (7).
In what was a tight and contested affair only two points separated the sides at the final break, but the visitors managed to kick two unanswered goals in the last quarter.
Kangaroos coach Brad Powe was complimentary of his opponents, stating that the difference in the match was his side's ability to convert chances.
"It was just a good, evenly-fought contest, Hillwood played pretty well, I think we just took our opportunities whenever we got them up forward," he said.
With the match played between second and third the sides are likely to meet again in the post-season, making the result even more pleasing for Powe.
"I think that's what was pleasing, because we were definitely pretty pumped up at the start of the contest and the game was played like a finals game," he said.
"So I suppose it gives us a bit of confidence in playing in a game like that and coming out as winners."
Elsewhere, Meander Valley continued their charge at the top of the ladder following an 87-point victory against Evandale, with the scores finishing 14.9 (93) to 1.0 (6).
George Town made their home-ground advantage count against East Coast, winning comfortably 10.10 (70) to 0.1 (1).
Longford were treated to a week off.
