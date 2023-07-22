The Examiner
NTFAW premier's nail-biters, division one's heavyweight clash

July 22 2023
It was very close so we literally just flooded our backline with our forwards which ultimately saved us the game and got us the win

- OLs coach Abbey Green

Old Launcestonians have left Scottsdale with an important 4.4 (28) to 3.6 (24) win thanks to some last-ditch defending.

