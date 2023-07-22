Longford have clinched second spot on the NTFA premier division ladder, defeating Rocherlea 9.5 (59) to 7.11 (53) at home.
The Country Tigers burst out of the block with a four-goal first term but their City opponents bounced back with five in the second quarter - which frustrated coach Mitch Stagg in what was a "pleasing" win.
"We lowered our colours across all three lines in that second quarter," he said.
"They went out and dominated at the source and got the ball moving forward. I thought our back-line did a really good job to hold up and sustain pressure after repeat inside-50s.
"Obviously, it was pretty strong messaging at half-time and we got the response in the third quarter - the premiership quarter - I couldn't ask for anything more."
They responded with four goals in the third term as Hamish Sytsma and Dylan Headland "stood up" with crucial goals, Headland's after the siren to give Longford a 19-point three-quarter-time lead.
Every bit of that lead was needed as Rocherlea were kicking with the breeze and Longford's defence were able to absorb pressure and get repeat stoppages in what was described as "not a perfect performance".
"It was just a lot of heart, there wasn't a lot of science to it - we just had to dig really deep," Stagg said.
"I was really, really disappointed in the second quarter ... so I put it on my leaders in there and they really stood up, particularly that last five minutes - I lost count of the stoppages in the last five minutes.
"But that's just what you've got to do in tight games, you've just got to try and kill the game and hold the ball up.
"We got plenty of numbers around source and fought grimly and didn't give them an easy look forward."
Returning ruck Michael Larby was the side's best, coming back from a long-term arm injury after spending last week in the reserves.
Teammates Jaidyn Harris, Connor Pearton and Sytsma kicked two goals and all impressed coach Stagg alongside Headland.
"Dylan was really good on the wing, both defensively and offensively," Stagg said.
"He kicked a key goal deep into the third quarter which was probably the match saving-goal in the end so it was really pleasing. He gave us good impetus forward of centre and he's got a beautiful kick on him."
Zane Brown was the sole multiple goal-kicker for Rocherlea, who dropped to fourth due to South Launceston's victory over George Town, while captain Luke Richards and Corey Anderson impressed.
In the day's other tight contest, Deloraine stormed from 25 points down at the last break to defeat Scottsdale 8.12 (60) to 9.4 (58).
They kicked five goals in the final term, more than doubling their output for the day after goal-less quarters in the second and third, while restricting Scottsdale to a solitary major.
NTFA representative coach Lochie Dornauf kicked four and Jordan Talbot two in the win as captain Kye Chilcott, Liam Ryan and Jarrod Scott impressed.
Magpies trio Kyle Lanham, Lekkas Mountney and Jacob Singline kicked two in defeat as Joe Krushka and coach Ethan Petterwood were strong.
South Launceston moved into third place on the ladder and extended their winning run to seven with a 21.17 (143) to 5.3 (33) win over George Town.
The Bulldogs had 11 individual goal-kickers, seven of whom kicked two or more - led by Jack Colgrave's four.
Archie Wilkinson's five guided ladder-leaders Hillwood back onto the winners' list with a 15.10 (100) to 5.11 (41) win over Bridgenorth.
