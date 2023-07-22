The new Health Minister is yet to be revealed, but Premier Jeremy Rockliff may have hinted at who his replacement will be when the announcement is made.
Mr Rockliff has announced he will take on the state development portfolio in addition to his roles as Trade and Tourism Minister.
State Development has been held by Guy Barnett, who has been rumoured to take on the health role.
"From this week, I will be adding to my ministerial portfolio of trade and tourism by taking on the portfolio of state development," Mr Rockliff said.
"By doing this, I wish to send a strong message about the priorities of the government I lead.
"Coupled with the changes I announced last week to take the politics out of planning, my message is loud and clear that my Liberal government backs economic growth and job creation.
"A confident and strong economy means we will have the resources to invest in things like cost of living relief, health and housing - making our state the best place to live, work and raise a family.
"After nine years of Liberal government, Tasmania's economy is leading the pack.
"However, Tasmania is not immune to the global and domestic economic headwinds.
"The triple threat of inflation, rising interest rates and a slowdown in the national economy is causing uncertainty and threatening both business and consumer confidence.
"That's why I have decided now is the time that I should take on state development, with direct responsibility for the Department of State Growth and key economic drivers within it, in particular business development."
Before Mr Rockliff's announcement, Liberal Braddon MHA Roger Jaensch failed to answer whether he was open to taking on the health portfolio, and didn't give a definitive timeline of when the announcement would be made.
"The news about what's happening with those positions is the Premier's news to share when he is good and ready and I am going to leave that up to him," he said.
"I expect it to be shared soon."
